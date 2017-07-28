Oklahoma couple accused of sexually abuse 4-year-old girl

SAPULPA, Okla. – Police say an Oklahoma couple is accused of a series of disturbing crimes against a 4-year-old girl.

Sapulpa police arrested 29-year-old Kristina Jean Koehn and 19-year-old Chance Tyler Hood on complaints related to child sexual abuse.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World, Koehn sent two nude photographs of a 4-year-old girl to Hood after he requested the photos.

Investigators say the couple also admitted to taking the girl to a park where she was sexually assaulted.

Koehn was arrested on child abuse and child pornography complaints. Hood was arrested on complaints of first-degree rape, two count of possession of child pornography and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.