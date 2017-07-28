Former Oklahoma daycare employee under investigation after being accused of physical, verbal abuse

TUSHKA, Okla. – A daycare employee is at the center of an investigation into alleged abuse at an Oklahoma facility.

Little Tigers Daycare just opened its doors in May and is the only licensed daycare center in the town of Tushka.

Officials with the Tushka Police Department tell KXII they opened an investigation after an employee was accused of verbally and physically assaulting the children in her care.

“Supposedly struck with a book, calling them little devil and all that,” Officer Troy Binnebose, with the Tushka Police Department, said.

The owner of the daycare says she fired the employee after learning of the allegations.

“After careful review it was determined that one of our employees was not acting in the best interest of our children or organization. We regret this incident took place, but are thankful it was eliminated before it became worse,” Mary Frazier said.

Authorities say the daycare center is not under investigation, just the former employee. So far, no arrests have been made.