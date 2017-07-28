One of two suspects arrested in connection to deadly S.W. OKC shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have arrested one of the two men accused in a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7:21 a.m. on March 4th, police were called to reports of a double shooting in the 1500 block of S.W. 27th.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were later identified as 47-year-old Victor Vasquez and 36-year-old Marcos Avalos.

Both men were transported to a local hospital.

Police say that once Vasquez arrived at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Avalos was treated and released.

Investigators believe the two victims were inside the home in the 1500 block of S.W. 27th with the suspects when an altercation broke out, leading to the two men being shot.

Police identified the murder suspects as 55-year-old Teran Constantino Morales and 46-year-old Nedio Vallin Lopez.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail early Friday morning.

Lopez remains on the loose.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, please call police.