OSBI asking for public’s help finding evidence tied to man’s death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. -- Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help as they search for a piece of evidence tied to a man's death.

According to the OSBI, special agents were called Sunday after a body was found off Hwy 56 near I-40.

The deceased man has been identified as 41-year-old Thanakrit Thuetong, of Thailand. OSBI officials believe he was traveling from Florida to California, stopping in Oklahoma.

A preliminary investigation found Thuetong parked his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot of King's Travel Plaza off I-40. General manager Misty Ayub says Thuetong was in the store for no more than five minutes.

"He seemed nervous to me," recalls Ayub. "But you know...everybody's in a hurry. Let's get gas, let's get out."

Surveillance video shows he walked inside the store with a black backpack. We're told video captured him walking outside the store, past his car and along the highway.

Jessica Brown, with the OSBI, says his body was found about a half mile from the store; however, the backpack was not found.

"We suppose somebody picked it up. We're asking that person to bring it back to us, let us know what was in that backpack. It could help us solve why he was there, what he was doing," explains Brown.

Brown says they are asking whomever took the backpack to return it since it may contain clues or answers to what led to the man's death.

We're told the medical examiner is waiting on toxicology results before determining his manner of death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.