Oklahoma's football team begins preseason practice on Monday, July 31, and it will be with a new head coach in Lincoln Riley.

OU also has a new assistant head coach in Ruffin McNeill, who coached with Riley at Texas Tech, and was head coach at East Carolina, when Riley was offensive coordinator.

The Sooner defense is once again being led by defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, who thinks his unit needs a lot of improvement.