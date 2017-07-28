Thousands left without power after storms roll through metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Thousands of people were left without power after several powerful thunderstorms rolled through the metro area Thursday evening.

At its height, upwards of 8,000 customers were reportedly without power in south and west Oklahoma City, as well as Yukon and Mustang, according to utility OG&E.

Oklahoma City police officers closed a portion of Sara Rd. between SW 15th and Fairfax Ln. after several electric poles snapped, causing power lines to cross the road. Fences were blown over of several nearby homes.

People walked the neighborhood as others, like Darrell Schmidt, worked to clean up downed trees.

"I was sitting on the couch, trying to relax for a minute. Next thing I know, T-V started going out next thing I know a storm comes in. Looked outside, power poles were down. Wife gets home and says the neighbor’s tree was down," said Schmidt, in between piling up cut tree branches.

For Mike DeFranco, a Mustang fire fighter, he got an unexpected close call with the power of the storms, capturing on video a lightning strike on a power pole behind his home.

"(The storm) was moving closer and closer and just moving so fast, so I was like snap chatting to all my friends and there I was and it boom," said DeFranco.

"My neighbor — he’s like, 'did you see the sparks go all the way down the line?' I’m like, 'No I didn’t.' All I had seen was a big ball.”