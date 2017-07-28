Tulsa couple sentenced to prison after baby dies, found living in shed

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa couple has been sentenced to prison in the 2016 death of their 6-month-old baby.

53-year-old Kevin Crawford and 24-year-old Anna Hyden told police they were struggling with meth around the time of baby Arrow’s death.

Arrow was found dead in a shed where Hyden, and boyfriend Crawford, were living back in January 2016.

Their living conditions were described as “deplorable” and “a living hell.”

Both pleaded guilty to child neglect.

Fox 23 reports a medical examiner said Arrow died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and that’s why they were not charged with murder.

Crawford was sentenced to life in prison plus 15.

Hyden received 25 years in prison.