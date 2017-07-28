Weak, scatters showers throughout the state Friday morning

Weak, scattered showers will move across the state this morning.

Widely scattered storms will redevelop in the afternoon.

A few could be severe, especially in southern Oklahoma where it will still be hot in the upper 90s.

Damaging winds will be the main threat.

Below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend in the low 90s with a northeasterly breeze.

As the heat dome heads to the west coast next week, we’ll get the outer edge of a cooler air mass to our east.

This will result in highs 5 to 10 degrees below normal in the mid to upper 80s for the start of August!

Isolated storms are possible as well.

Stay tuned for the latest!