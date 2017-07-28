× White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus replaced

WASHINGTON – After tensions flared between White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, it seems there has been a change at the White House.

President Donald Trump has selected John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. he has been a true star of my Administration,” Trump tweeted. “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

