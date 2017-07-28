White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus replaced

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – After tensions flared between White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, it seems there has been a change at the White House.
President Donald Trump has selected John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.
“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. he has been a true star of my Administration,” Trump tweeted. “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”