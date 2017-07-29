Below average temps with chances of rain for your weekend

OKLAHOMA – As we go into Saturday afternoon, the weather is looking very nice central and eastern Oklahoma with the best chance for showers and t’storms the panhandles and western, northwestern Oklahoma. Highs Saturday ranging from the 80s in the far N.W. with clouds and rain to low to mid 90s central and south. Winds generally from the northeast at 5 to 18 mph.

For Saturday night, once again look for showers and t’storms in the west and northwest with a dry forecast central and eastern Oklahoma. Lows Saturday night in the 60s to mid 70s and winds continue light from the northeast.

On Sunday, showers and t’storms in N.W. Oklahoma moving slowly east and weakening. Can’t rule out a few showers getting into central Oklahoma before they fall apart. Otherwise, more clouds on Sunday with temps 80s to lower 90s and northeast winds 5-15 MPH.

The weather pattern next week continues with the heat dome across the Rockies and a trough over the Great Lakes. This is a rather unusual pattern for this time of year. Expect temps to continue below average next week with occasional chances for showers and t’storms. The best rain chances probably in western Oklahoma.