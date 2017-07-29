× Body discovered in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. — Anadarko police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a vacant house in the 400 block of NE 2nd Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Inside the vehicle, officers found an unresponsive male. They called EMS and began CPR.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say that no signs of foul play were discovered at the scene.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim, who had a lengthy medical history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.