Commissioner of Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services speaks out after arrest in Florida

The commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is speaking out after being arrested in Florida.

According to NewsOK, Terri White was arrested on a family vacation July 20 after a confrontation with her brother but is not being prosecuted.

White said she was trying to calm down her brother – who had been drinking on the trip, has a history of substance abuse, and was yelling and cursing – when she threw a cup of water in his face.

She said he then slammed her into a wall, so she called 911 hoping they could help.

However, White was accused of battery domestic violence, a misdemeanor, and jailed in Walton County, Florida for 12 hours.

She said her brother asked authorities not to press charges. A court case over the incident was closed Friday because prosecutors are not pursuing it.

Now, White is using her arrest to address ‘behavioral health issues’ as well as ‘law enforcement training.’

“I need to clarify that charges being reported by some have in fact been dropped. The case is closed. My family has been affected by behavioral health issues just like countless other Oklahoma families. Last week while vacationing with family, one of my family members escalated to the point that it was overwhelming. I reacted by throwing water onto him from a cup to get him to stop. At that point he shoved me into a wall. I called law enforcement asking for help to deescalate the situation. To my dismay, the officer who came arrested me on a misdemeanor charge for throwing the water. Once I was able to talk with county officials about the incident, they immediately indicated they would not pursue a charge. I believe that law enforcement in Oklahoma would have responded differently, and am thankful that they have the training and commitment to do so. I am resolved to help expand that response capability and greatly appreciate all they do. My family is not unique and is not immune from these issues which further strengthens my resolve to help other families in need. I appreciate the many calls and texts of support from my friends and family.”

White said she has informed Governor Mary Fallin and members of the mental health agency’s board about the incident.