Showers, storms possible with below average temps across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – This is not a typical summer weather pattern!

The heat dome is gone for now, and we can expect variable clouds and some sunshine with occasional chances for showers and t’storms. Clouds and some rain will keep temps way below average for this time of year.

Today could be the warmest day with highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

As we go into the work week, highs may only reach 80s most places, and northwestern Oklahoma could very well see highs in the 70s!

Not expecting heavy rainfall but hopefully at least some rainfall, as we continue very dry and much in need for rain in central Oklahoma.

Enjoy the relatively cool temps as we go into August!