72-year-old Oklahoma woman kills 17 copperheads with shotgun, shovel

LEQUIRE, Okla. — A 72-year-old Oklahoma woman is receiving national attention after killing 17 copperhead snakes at her home.

Susan Thompson was visiting her neighbor, Mrs. Newby, when she learned the woman had killed 11 copperheads that she found under her Lequire, Oklahoma home, WTVD reports.

Newby used a shovel, a shotgun and a rake handle, Thompson said.

Thompson posted a picture of the woman on Facebook Thursday afternoon with the caption, “Mrs Newby killed 11 copperheads last night at her house! She’s a snake killer if you need help call her! She is 72 years old!”

By Sunday, Mrs. Newby had killed 17 snakes, Thompson said in another Facebook post.

Thompson’s Facebook post has been shared more than 250 times. Her post has since been picked up by news outlets across the country.