Actor Sam Shepard dead at 73

Actor Sam Shepard poses for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the Village At The Lift Presented By McDonald's McCafe on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Actor Sam Shepard, 73, died at his Kentucky home, a family spokesman confirmed.
Shepard, an Oscar-nominated actor and a playwright, died Thursday from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, the New York Times reports.
Shepard is survived by his two sisters, three children, and his longtime partner, actress Jessica Lange.
NEW YORK – APRIL 17: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actors Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange attend The Film Society of Lincoln Center honors Jessica Lange at Avery Fisher Hall April 17, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)