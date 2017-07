Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director.

The White House confirmed the resignation Monday afternoon.

JUST IN: White House: Scaramucci "felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate." pic.twitter.com/k180lj4EDX — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) July 31, 2017

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”- White House Press Secretary

Scaramucci had been on the job just 10 days.

This story is breaking and will be updated.