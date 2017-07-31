× Body found in vehicle of vacant Anadarko home identified

ANADARKO, Okla. — Anadarko police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a vacant house in the 400 block of N.E. 2nd Street.

When officers reached the vehicle, they found a man who was unresponsive. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Anadarko police announced that the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Marciano Uribe Arellano.

Officials say that although the body was found under suspicious circumstances, they have not found any signs of foul play.

At this point, authorities say they will continue to investigate Arellano’s death. They are awaiting his cause and manner of death to be determined by the medical examiner.