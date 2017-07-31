× Commissioner of Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services arrested after throwing water on family member

OKLAHOMA CITY – A state agency director says she was arrested last week in Florida after throwing a cup of water on a family member during a confrontation.

Terri White, Oklahoma’s director of mental health and substance abuse services, said in a statement Saturday that she was jailed July 21 on a misdemeanor battery complaint after she called police to deescalate the dispute. White said the family member shoved her into a wall after she threw the water on him.

White was accused of battery domestic violence, a misdemeanor, and jailed in Walton County, Florida for 12 hours.

Court records show the case in Walton County was dismissed Friday after prosecutors and the family member decided not to pursue charges. A spokeswoman for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office says White’s arrest report would be released Monday.

Now, White is using her arrest to address ‘behavioral health issues’ as well as ‘law enforcement training.’

“I need to clarify that charges being reported by some have in fact been dropped. The case is closed. My family has been affected by behavioral health issues just like countless other Oklahoma families. Last week while vacationing with family, one of my family members escalated to the point that it was overwhelming. I reacted by throwing water onto him from a cup to get him to stop. At that point he shoved me into a wall. I called law enforcement asking for help to deescalate the situation. To my dismay, the officer who came arrested me on a misdemeanor charge for throwing the water. Once I was able to talk with county officials about the incident, they immediately indicated they would not pursue a charge. I believe that law enforcement in Oklahoma would have responded differently, and am thankful that they have the training and commitment to do so. I am resolved to help expand that response capability and greatly appreciate all they do. My family is not unique and is not immune from these issues which further strengthens my resolve to help other families in need. I appreciate the many calls and texts of support from my friends and family.”

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin said in a statement Saturday that White had her support.