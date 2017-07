Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Holy Grail of dipping sauces, just in time for back-to-school.

It's easy to make and is perfect for a salad dressing or to use as a dip for chicken fingers.

Kyle's Raising the Bar Dipping Sauce

Whisk together:

1 C Mayo

2/3 C Ketchup

1 T + 1 t Worcestershire

2 t Garlic Powder

1.5 t Black Pepper

1/2 t Paprika

Place in lidded container in refrigerator. May be enjoyed immediately, but better after allowed to sit 8-10 hours. Will keep for 2 weeks