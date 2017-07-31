District hopes incentive closes teacher shortage gap in Enid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - Kara Klamm would like to continue to be a great teacher. The Enid alum is gearing up for her second year of teaching second grade at Hayes Elementary School in Enid.

However, Klamm said she couldn't have done it on her own.

“I had some really great teachers in elementary school who showed me the love that they have for what they did. And, their passion drove me to want to be a teacher,” she said.

During college, Klamm received a teaching scholarship given to potential teachers. Little did she know that aid would continue to help her during the first parts of her teaching career.

The Leta Corr scholarship is now offering its past and future recipients a chance at a career with a bonus.

“This signing bonus is going to help me with all the materials I need to help my classroom and help my students succeed,” Klamm said.

“A signing bonus, $1,000 for up to two years for those who received a scholarship and choose to return and be a part of our team,” said Amber Fitzgerald, director of human resources.

The district hopes the incentive can close the teacher shortage gap in Enid.

“It's just an opportunity that we have that sets us apart from other school districts, and it wouldn't been possible without the support of the Corr family,” Fitzgerald said.

So far, 18 Enid graduates are eligible for the bonus with the chance of a teaching job.