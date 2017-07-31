× EMSA officials lift ‘heat alert’ as cooler temperatures move in across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – As we get a brief break from the heat, paramedics are lifting the ‘heat alert’ that has been in effect for two weeks.

EMSA paramedics issued a ‘heat alert’ on July 14 after medics responded to five heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Since the alert was issued, officials say they have responded to 128 heat-related calls.

EMSA officials say that while most of the patients were in good condition, there were several who had to be rushed to the emergency room in serious and critical condition.

As cooler temperatures are settling into central Oklahoma, EMSA officials decided to lift the ‘heat alert’ on Monday.

EMSA urges citizens to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, Tips for staying healthy in the heat: Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine

Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity.