EPA: Oklahoma property among nation’s most contaminated

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to add a property in central Oklahoma to the Superfund program’s list of most contaminated sites.

The EPA announced Monday its intent to add Eagle Industries in the Oklahoma City suburb of Midwest City to the National Priorities List, which identifies sites that threaten the public health and environment. The Eagle Industries property was an inspection and repair facility for fire extinguisher systems used on aircrafts.

The EPA says that a 2003 inspection revealed improper disposal of a chemical, which contaminated the nearby groundwater.

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Scott Thompson says the state will work with the EPA to eliminate risks to the public health and clean up the site.

“The Superfund program provides a mechanism for the states to investigate and clean up contaminated properties,” said Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Scott Thompson. “Eagle Industries inspected and repaired safety equipment, which resulted in contamination of the ground water with chlorinated solvents. ODEQ will work with EPA to eliminate risks to the public.”