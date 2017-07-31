From stolen fireworks to free lawn care. The Grace family of Blackwell ‘zero turns’ from bad to good.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKWELL, OKLAHOMA -- He still thinks about it.

When 10-year-old Ethan Grace gets to a straight stretch with his riding mower the memory surfaces of the time when he sank so much of his hard-earned money into buying fireworks for the 4th of July.

Ethan adds, "I needed money for fireworks because somebody stole mine one year."

Dad Marcus Grace remembers too.

"That's where all this came from," he says.

Everything turned out all right though.

A family friend bought him some new fireworks.

But that same friend also suggested the Ethan pass along the favor in the form of another good deed.

Marcus says, "We figured mowing was something he already knew how to do so he could do his good deed from that."

It took a few more turns on the mower, a lot more actually, but as the Graces drove around their hometown of Blackwell, OK they saw a lot of neglected lawns.

"We found some old people," says Ethan.

A little asking around brought them to people like Maggie Storts.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that they're doing," she smiles.

She turned 90 in February.

With a bad shoulder she couldn't take care of her yard like she used to.

"I fell in 2014," she says.

Marcus points to a place by Maggie's front door.

"She's got a little spot right over there. She told me it took her four days to weed eat that little part."

So with a little prodding, dad reminded Ethan that it was time to start repaying the good deed he received.

It means a little less money for video games but Marcus and Ethan started mowing lawns for free.

Whoever needed it but couldn't, they did.

"These guys are like lawn angels," notes a visitor.

"Yeah. That's a good name for them," giggles Maggie.

They've got just under a dozen clients signed up.

Through postings on Facebook and a Go Fund Me account they hope to break even on gas and equipment upkeep.

Zero radius turning bad to good.

You can find the Grace's service under Free Lawn Care for Blackwell on Facebook.com.

You can find their GoFundMe account at http://www.gofundme/free-lawn-care