Funeral services for Oklahoma trooper killed by patrol car

OKLAHOMA CITY – Funeral services are set for an Oklahoma state trooper who died after being struck by another trooper’s patrol car during a chase.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says services for 43-year-old Lt. Heath Meyer will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman.

Meyer died Monday at a hospital where he was taken after being injured July 14.

The OHP says Meyer had put down strips of spikes along Interstate 35 in Moore in an attempt to stop a fleeing vehicle. The OHP says the driver of the fleeing vehicle avoided the spikes and two troopers chasing the driver tried to avoid the strips, but collided and one of the troopers’ vehicles hit Meyer.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was later arrested.