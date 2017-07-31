× Garfield County sheriff suspended with pay following manslaughter indictment

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma sheriff has suspended himself after being indicted with five others in the death of an inmate.

Earlier this month, a multi-county grand jury indicted six people on a complaint of second-degree manslaughter related to the death of Anthony DeWayne Huff, Jr.

Huff was arrested in June of 2016 on a public intoxication charge. Just four days later, he was found unresponsive in a restraint chair.

Court documents allege that Huff was left in a restraint chair for hours, was not given medication and was not given sufficient food or water prior to his death.

An autopsy listed his manner of death as natural, while listing the probable cause of death as “chronic alcoholism” and a compulsive condition from a prior disease.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles and five others on complaints of second-degree manslaughter in connection to Huff’s death.

Following the indictment, two of those accused were placed on administrative leave.

However, Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles told the Enid News & Eagle that he’s “here to work.”

On Monday, the Garfield County Clerk’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that Niles self suspended himself, and county commissioners approved the suspension.

Throughout the suspension, Niles will continue to be paid.