Hundreds of law enforcement officers attend funeral for fallen Oklahoma trooper

NORMAN, Okla. – Hundreds of law enforcement officers and civilians headed to Norman to say goodbye to a fallen trooper.

On July 14, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer was putting out stop sticks in an attempt to stop a fleeing suspect along I-35 in Moore when he was hit by a fellow trooper’s vehicle.

“What’s especially tragic here is, just moments before this, Lt. Meyer, his troop commander and another lieutenant was sitting at our Troop A headquarters in Oklahoma City, just talking down there when they decided to get up and respond to assist a trooper that they hear is needing assistance,” said OHP Chief Ricky Adams.

Meyer was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries 10 days later.

“Heath Meyer was an example for all of us of how to serve with humility and grace,” said DPS Commissioner Michael C. Thompson. “I have a tremendous amount of admiration and appreciation for his faithful service to Oklahoma. We will all miss him.”

On Monday, Meyer was laid to rest.

Memorial services for Meyer were held at the Lloyd Noble Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma.

Meyer graduated from the OHP Academy in 2005, but also served as a pastor in Cleveland County.

He is the 36th OHP Trooper who has died in the line of duty.