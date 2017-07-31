Metro liquor store getting attention for sign asking customers to stay out if their pants aren’t up

OKLAHOMA CITY – A sign at a metro liquor store is getting some attention after it tells customers to stay out if their pants aren’t up.

“Pull your pants up or don’t come in!!! Try to have some decency & respect for others. No one wants to see your underwear,” the sign, at Midwest Wine & Spirits OKC, says.

The manager of the store says even though it may offend some people, in his store, it’s his rules. And if people are offended, that’s their problem.

People we spoke to had mixed reactions to the sign, some finding it insensitive and others showing support.

