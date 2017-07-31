Mild, muggy start to your Monday

It’s been a mild and muggy stat to your Monday morning.

Average highs are supposed to be in the mid-90’s but this week we will see highs in the 80’s, which is very unseasonable for this time of year.

We will see low rain chances on Monday.

Highest chances will be in western Oklahoma.

The highest chance of rain for the OKC metro will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we head into the weekend we will start to see more sunshine.

Highs will make it back into the low 90’s, setting the scene for a very nice first weekend of August.