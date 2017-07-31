Officials name ‘person of interest’ in blaze that destroyed historic structures

WAGONER, Okla. – Authorities in Wagoner say they speaking to a person of interest behind the burning of several historic structures in Wagoner.

On Sunday evening, fire crews from 13 different agencies were called to a massive fire in downtown Wagoner.

In all, officials say at least five businesses were destroyed, including some that were built in the 1800s.

One of the buildings that was destroyed was the Owl Drug pharmacy, which just celebrated its 115th anniversary.

On Monday afternoon, fire investigators named a person of interest in connection with the fire.

Authorities identified the man as Roy Weeden.

At this point, officials have not released the cause of the blaze.