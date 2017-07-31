Okla. budget doesn’t project funds for new textbooks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Funds for new textbooks may have to come directly from schools' general funds and bonds this upcoming school year, according to education officials.

Dr. Ann Caine, Director of Education Leadership for the Oklahoma State Board Association, says funding for education overall has continually decreased since 2008 under state budgets. While it's unclear exactly what schools will be getting for this upcoming school year, Dr. Caine tells Newschannel 4 it's "about comparable" to what was projected in the last fiscal year.

In terms of state aid, Lynn Barnes describes it as "flat". Barnes is the Chief Academic Officer for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

"What that means is the dollars per student that we get, but we also are going to be missing numerous other pieces of state aid," explains Barnes, who added textbooks are among the "other pieces" of state aid.

When asked, Caine told Newschannel 4 she was not worried about the lack of funding for new textbooks negatively impacting students and teachers trying to adhere to state standards on education.

According to Caine, a lot of educators are prepared to present the information digitally.

Barnes says the last time schools received money for textbooks was during the 2014-2015 school year.