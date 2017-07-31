Oklahoma man competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ to fulfill promise to late brother

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is competing on a nationally televised obstacle course to honor the memory of his brother.

In 2014, Matt Holt’s brother was killed during a home invasion in Tishomingo.

In the midst of his grief, he remembered a promise that he made to his brother regarding the NBC show ‘American Ninja Warrior.’

“I always told him I was going to be on the show, and I was trying to keep that promise,” Holt told KXII.

He joined an obstacle gym and hired coaches to help him compete on the course.

After 18 competitions throughout the country, the 22-year-old was finally able to fulfill his promise.

He qualified for the San Antonio heat in March, where he was one of the top 30 finalists out of 120 competitors.

“It’s everything I ever hoped for, wrapped up into one. It’s the biggest dream I’ve ever had, that’s come true,” Holt said.

If Holt placed in the top 15 of the semi-finals, he moves on to Vegas to compete nationally.

“The experience is the best. I could’ve gone out on the first obstacle, and still would have loved it.” Holt said.

‘American Ninja Warrior’ airs at 7 p.m. on Monday night on NBC.