Oklahoma mother upset over judge’s promotion

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - A metro mom says she is upset over Governor Mary Fallin's recent promotion of Judge Howard Haralson.

Haralson presided over Lisa Knight's custody case back in 2013 for her then 6-year-old daughter.

There was widespread outcry over Judge Haralson's decision to award custody to the dad in California because the dad is a registered sex offender.

Haralson was a special judge but in May, Governor Fallin appointed him to the Office 3 district judge vacancy in Oklahoma County.