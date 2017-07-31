Oklahoma mother upset over judge’s promotion

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - A metro mom says she is upset over Governor Mary Fallin's recent promotion of Judge Howard Haralson.
Haralson presided over Lisa Knight's custody case back in 2013 for her then 6-year-old daughter.
There was widespread outcry over Judge Haralson's decision to award custody to the dad in California because the dad is a registered sex offender.
Haralson was a special judge but in May, Governor Fallin appointed him to the Office 3 district judge vacancy in Oklahoma County.
