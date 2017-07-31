Oklahoma police officers served as pallbearers for 5-year-old honorary officer’s funeral

TULSA, Okla. – More than 200 people filled Harvest Time Outreach Ministries in north Tulsa to say goodbye to a 5-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Alexander was laid to rest on Saturday morning after losing her battle with kidney cancer, according to KJRH.

Among the crowd at her memorial service were several police officers, who also served as pallbearers.

Family members say Aaliyah dreamed about becoming a police officer when she grew up. However, her diagnosis had many questioning whether she would ever be able to become an officer.

Last month, Aaliyah was sworn in as an honorary officer with the Tulsa Police Department.

This weekend, her fellow officers said goodbye to one of their own.

“This is probably one of the hardest days of my career. Of the officers that are here, it’s probably one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to experience,” said Officer Popsey Floyd, with the Tulsa Police Department. “Sometimes, we get tired and we forget why we put on this badge. Just to see a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, to know that this is her dream and that she didn’t get the opportunity to fulfill that dream. I think we all put on our badge and we wear this uniform proudly for her now.”