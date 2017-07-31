× One person in critical condition after shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police were called to N.W. 36th and Villa overnight after someone found a wounded person lying in their yard.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting took place in a different location.

At this time, no suspect description has been provided.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.