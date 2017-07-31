One person in critical condition after shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police were called to N.W. 36th and Villa overnight after someone found a wounded person lying in their yard.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police believe the shooting took place in a different location.
At this time, no suspect description has been provided.
If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.