× OSU-Tulsa Football Series Gets Nickname

Oklahoma State’s football team opens the 2017 season against Tulsa, and now the in-state rivalry has a nickname.

On Monday it was announced the OSU-Tulsa football series will be known as the Bank of Oklahoma Turnpike Classic.

The Cowboys and Golden Hurricane will meet in Stillwater in the season opener for both teams on August 31.

“We’re thrilled to support this historic and exciting series between two of the state’s top college football programs,” said Pat Piper, executive vice president of Consumer Banking Services for BOK Financial. “Bank of Oklahoma’s beginnings go back to 1910 just before the start of this series so it’s with particular pride that we partner on an event with such rich history and which brings together fans from across the state.”

“We’re thankful that the Bank of Oklahoma would partner with us for the Turnpike Series,” Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder said. “This series has featured outstanding players and teams that have produced memorable moments for more than 100 years and it promises to provide exciting matchups for years to come.”

OSU has played Tulsa more than any other opponent other than Oklahoma.

The Cowboys have won five in a row over the Golden Hurricane and lead the all-time series 39-27-5.