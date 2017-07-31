× Parents upset after teacher allowed back in the classroom after allegedly choking students

HENNESSEY, Okla. — A teacher accused of aggressively choking two young children in a classroom will return to school this year, and parents are speaking out.

According to the police report, a teacher grabbed two young boys tightly and aggressively by the collar, choking them while raising them slightly off the ground.

The superintendent says the teacher was placed on administrative leave for a week and the school district investigated the incident. He said they did not feel the need to investigate further.

The victims’ parents told NewsChannel 4 that they are upset the teacher will be returning to school, adding that they want to see more done.