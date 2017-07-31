Several historic buildings destroyed in Wagoner fire

WAGONER, Okla. – Several historic buildings were burned to the ground after a fire spread through the town of Wagoner.

According to KJRH, fire crews from 13 different agencies were called to a massive fire in downtown Wagoner around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate several businesses and apartment buildings as the flames spread.

In all, officials say at least five businesses were destroyed, including some that were built in the 1800s.

One of the buildings that was destroyed was the Owl Drug pharmacy, which just celebrated its 115th anniversary.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.