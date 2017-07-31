× Stolen police bulletproof vest, radio, other items recovered from Del City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer’s bulletproof vest, department issued radio and other items were found inside a Del City home after a tip led district attorney’s investigators there last week.

Oklahoma City police arrested Justin Lee Tedford, 30, for receiving and concealing stolen property and drug paraphernalia possession during a traffic stop last Wednesday. Oklahoma City police said another man, 27-year-old Michael Martin, was also arrested.

Police said the two men were arrested near I-44 and N. Kelley Ave. after being followed there from a home in the 2400 block of Eagle Drive in Del City where the Southwest IMPACT unit and county district attorney’s investigators were waiting to execute a search Wednesday afternoon on a lead for stolen property from one of two OCPD officers.

“Back in June, there were two separate police officers for the Oklahoma City Police Department that reported items stolen, one stolen out of a car, the other out of a storage unit,” said OCPD spokeswoman Officer Megan Morgan. “Oklahoma District Attorney’s office gets information saying there’s a follow-up for some of the stolen items from one of the officers.”

Court documents said, when officers searched the home, they found an assault-grade bullet proof vest, Oklahoma City Police Department-issued radio and a black backpack, stolen from an officer’s vehicle on the city’s far east side on June 26, in Tedford’s bedroom.

“They follow up on that lead, which leads them to a house in Del City, find several stolen items from this officer but actually find stolen items from another officer as well,” Morgan said.

Court documents show officers also found saw blades and a football, autographed by former Penn State University football coach Joe Paterno, belonging to another OCPD officer who reported the items missing from a storage trailer in early June.

Both are being held on bond in the Oklahoma County jail.