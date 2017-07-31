“There’s so much I still don’t know,” Father of 3 Oklahoma girls missing for weeks looks for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - The father of three girls, who were found after missing for weeks with their mother, is looking for answers.

Destiny Corsaut and her three, young daughters disappeared just before the Fourth of July. When David Corsaut went to pick up the girls from his ex wife, all he found was the door to her apartment ajar, her apartment trashed and her car, wallet and cell phone left behind.

"You're stressed out, you're worried, all you can think about is where are they?" David said. "Every minute feels like an hour."

Then, nearly three weeks later, he got a call from police they had been found, apparently staying in an Oklahoma City apartment.

"Once we found out, it was almost kind of surreal," he said.

But, when he saw his girls again, they were almost unrecognizable.

"Their hair was dyed jet black, had been cut, and their eyebrows were jet black even," David said.

Even their glasses had been painted a different color.

"That was kind of upsetting, which I mean it was the least of our concern at the time but, still, why was their hair jet black?" he said.

He still hasn't heard word from their mother or the police about what they were doing.

"It's difficult because there's so many things I still want to ask, but there's so much I still don't know," he said.

David said he hasn't been grilling the girls about their trip and they haven't said very much about the extended visit.

Until he finds out what happened, he fears turning them over to their mother again. David said he's taken steps to delay court-ordered visitation.

"They're back, and I'm just kind of happy they're back," he said. "But, there's still a little worry there. What exactly did happen, you know? Do I have to worry about this again? How does this play out for the rest of the time now?"