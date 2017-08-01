America Hooked: Disturbing trend floods Oklahoma vets during opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The opioid epidemic in Oklahoma has reached crisis level.

In fact, the problem is going beyond doctors' offices and pouring into our vet clinics.

People are using their pets to score drugs.

"As a veterinarian, my first responsibility is to the patient," Dr. Eli Landry said.

Landry practices veterinary medicine in Seminole.

Veterinarians across our state are coming face to face with a new, disturbing trend in the opioid epidemic.

"A lot of times it’ll be a brand new client we’ve never seen before, and then when they come in they ask for drugs by time... that’s kind of the first red flag," Landry said.

Human clients are seeking pet prescriptions for themselves.

It's a new way for addicts to feed their habit.

Some are even going to extremes.

"The fact there are actually people out there adopting animals for just this reason makes us infuriated," animal rights advocate Heather Hernandez said.

Those we depend on to care for our pets are left with a moral and ethical dilemma they've never seen before.

"It’s a fine line to be able to decipher," Landry said.

