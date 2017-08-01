Being a mom is hard work! Study finds working moms put in nearly 100 hours each week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have probably heard that being a parent is exhausting, yet the most rewarding job out there.

Toys, feedings, play dates, extracurricular activities, running errands, household chores, AND working? Who needs a nap?!

A new survey of 2,000 working mothers in the U.S. with kids between the ages of 5 and 12 found that these women put in an average of 14 hours each day, for a whopping weekly grand total of 98 hours - no wonder most moms are tired all the time!

That total includes weekends because parenting, errands, and chores don't take weekends off.

The average "clock-in" time is 6:23 a.m., while most working moms "clocked out" around 8:31 p.m., leaving just an hour and seven minutes each day to themselves before bed.

The study was commissioned by the makers of Welch's Grape Juice, and also looks at what moms need to help get them through an exhausting week.

Yoga pants, coffee, wine, Netflix, iPads/tablets, drive-thru restaurants, wet wipes, and grandparents/reliable babysitters all topped the list of a working mom's "lifesavers."

The study did not look at men, but, of course, dads also play a huge roll in parenting. Most dads definitely do their fair share, and many single working fathers raise their children all on their own. And for that, kudos to you! All parents, working or not, deserve credit for the difficult, yet priceless journey of raising a child.

NewsChannel 4 reached out to Welch's for a link to the study, which is not posted on its site. We will update the story when we receive a reply. The random, double-opt-in survey was conducted in May of 2017 by market research company OnePoll.