‘Capitol Clothing Drive’ helping low-income women who are searching for jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Organizers are seeking donations of new or gently used professional women’s clothing to help those in need.

The ‘Capitol Clothing Drive’ will be held on Tuesday, August 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the governor’s large conference room.

Visitors are asked to donate professional clothing, shoes, handbags, unopened cosmetics, toiletries, scarves and jewelry.

All clothing donations must be clean and on hangers. Donations of shoes, handbags and accessories may be in bags or small boxes.

All donations benefit ‘Suited for Success,’ a nonprofit organization that provides professional clothing to low-income women seeking employment.

For more information, call Suited for Success at 521-1089.