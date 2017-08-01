Fans show off their Sooner spirit with Memorial Stadium groom’s cake

NORMAN, Okla.- Football season is just around the corner, but one couple’s Sooner spirit was in full swing on their wedding day.

Samuel and Caddie Cox decided that they wanted to honor their favorite team on their big day.

After saying ‘I do’ in front of hundreds of family members and friends last weekend, guests were surprised to see the groom’s cake.

The cake, which was over four feet tall and weighed 200 pounds, was a replica of OU’s Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The hummingbird flavor cake was made by Frosted Art Bakery & Studio.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video