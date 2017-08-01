Judge denies former Tulsa police officer’s request to dismiss fourth murder trial

TULSA, Okla. – A judge denied a former Tulsa police officer’s request to dismiss his fourth murder trial on Tuesday.

Shannon Kepler will be facing his fourth trial in the August 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jeremy Lake.

Kepler told officials he shot Lake in self-defense because he thought Lake was armed, however no weapon was found at the scene.

Kepler’s attorneys are considering on appealing the judge’s decision.

The judge did not give a reason as to why she dismissed Kepler’s request.

Three previous trials ended in mistrials due to hung juries.

Fox 23 reports his fourth trial date was set for October 9, 2017.