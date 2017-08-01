× KFOR’s Emily Sutton to host ‘Painting for a Purpose’ to support local veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – After an EF-5 tornado destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses across central Oklahoma in 2013, many people decided to step up to the plate to help.

KFOR meteorologist Emily Sutton teamed up with Paint N Cheers to host a fundraiser for those tornado victims.

The event was such a success, the partnership continued and became an annual event to support various organizations throughout the state.

In the past, money raised from the ‘Painting for a Purpose’ event benefited the ‘Go Mitch Go Foundation,’ the OK Humane Society and Oklahoma City Public Schools.

This year, the proceeds from the event will benefit local veterans. The Norman Firehouse Arts Center is teaming up with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and the Oklahoma Arts Council to provide art classes to veterans with Alzheimer’s and severe dementia.

‘Painting for a Purpose’ will be held Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. inside Paint N Cheers in the Plaza District.

Tickets are $50 and include your painting, food from US Foods and drinks from Roughtail Brewing Company and Central Liquor Company.

You can register on Paint N Cheer’s website for either Friday or Saturday. Seating is limited.