Mom dies after botched buttock augmentation in Manhattan apartment, family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a mother died following a botched buttock augmentation inside a Manhattan apartment, according to her family and multiple reports.

Latesha Bynum, of Harlem, died days before her 32nd birthday following an "occurrence" on July 15th, police said Tuesday.

Police are investigating Bynum's death as they wait for the medical examiner to determine the official cause.

The "occurrence" was a botched buttock lift that included Bynum receiving silicone injections from a person claiming to be a doctor, the NY Daily News reports.

The procedure happened at a residential building around 1 p.m. By that evening, Bynum called 911 because she felt chest pains and dizzy, according to the Daily News. She was taken to the hospital, where she was declared brain dead and later died.

People who live near the location where the augmentation occurred said Tuesday police were inside the apartment Friday and Saturday and it is strictly a residential building.