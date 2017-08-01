“My heart dropped,” Teen calls mom as intruder kicks in front door

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. – It’s a phone call that took Bonnie Bridges’ breath away.

Bridges says she was driving home from work when she got a phone call from her 16-year-old daughter, saying there was a man excessively knocking at the front door.

Immediately, Bridges checked her home’s security cameras and saw the man kick in the front door.

“My heart dropped, my body started shaking. Trying not to blow red lights, trying to maintain my composure as I’m calling 911,” Bridges said.

While on the phone with police, Bridges watched as the intruder began making his way upstairs to her daughter’s bedroom.

“The only door that was locked and shut was the one my teenager was hiding behind because she has heard him kick the front door open. So he kicked her door open. She screams bloody murder at the top of her lungs,” Bridges told WLS.

At that point, the intruder ran from the house.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Bridges says she is just thankful her daughter wasn’t hurt in the break-in.