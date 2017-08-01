Oklahoma firefighter arrested after allegedly molesting girl

OWASSO, Okla. – An Oklahoma firefighter is facing charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl.

Casey Roe, a firefighter in Owasso, was arrested early Saturday morning on a complaint of lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

Officials say they were contacted by a family who claimed that Roe molested their 13-year-old daughter at a birthday party.

“I feel horrible because I was sitting at the kitchen table and my daughter is in the next room and this is happening,” the girl’s mother told KJRH.

The victim’s mother says the girl was lying down in a bedroom when Roe allegedly started touching her inappropriately.

After the incident, the victim told family members who then confronted Roe.

“He ran out of the door and got in the car and was screaming out of a little crack in his window,” the victim’s mother said.

Roe was arrested, but bonded out of jail.

At this point, it is not clear if he has been placed on administrative leave.