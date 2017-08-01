× Pistol-packing bride pulls handgun out of wedding dress, points it at husband

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A newly-married Tennessee bride was arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at her groom’s head during an argument only hours after the couple said “I do,” according to WTVF.

Police responded to a motel and found 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard and her husband fighting. A witness told officers Prichard pulled a gun out of her wedding dress and pulled the trigger during the argument.

The gun was not loaded, according to police.

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF.

The witness told police the bride then loaded a round into the chamber and fired a shot in the air, causing bystanders to run away.

Prichard, who was still wearing her wedding address when she was arrested, faces aggravated domestic assault charges. Officers recovered the weapon in a bathroom.