× Princeton Review: University of Oklahoma students rank among the happiest

NORMAN, Okla. – While many students across the state are preparing to head back to class, a new study reveals that students at the University of Oklahoma are happier than their friends at other universities.

The Princeton Review released its annual ‘Best Colleges’ rankings for 2018, which consisted of 382 schools in 62 categories.

If you’re looking for a college with great financial aid, the review suggests students look at Bowdoin College, Vanderbilt University or Colgate University.

Students at the United States Military Academy, Mount Holyoke College and Sarah Lawrence College tend to have the best classroom experience.

However, if you’re looking for the best athletic facilities, The Princeton Review suggests looking at Auburn University, Kansas State University or Grinnell College.

The Princeton Review listed students at the University of Oklahoma among the happiest college students across the nation.

OU ranked third on the list of the ‘happiest students’ behind Vanderbilt University and Rice University.

OU also ranked fifth on the list for ‘students who pack the stadiums.’